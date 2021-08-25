Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after pack of dogs kills woman in Lyons

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested after a pack of dogs attacked and killed a doctor in 2020, according to the Lyons Police Department.

According to Chief Wesley Walker with Lyons PD, Greg Mosley, of Lyons, has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The body of Dr. Nancy Shaw was found in a ditch in May of last year. Police spotted a car on Skyline Blvd around 3 a.m., pulled over on the wrong side of the road, car running and the door open.

They recognized the woman as Dr. Shaw, a long-time internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center.

Lyons Police Chief says the department received a tip that led to Mosley’s home, just outside city limits. Investigators were able to get a search warrant for the home.

The police chief says that’s when they found the four dogs, confirming Mosley was the dogs’ owner.

According to the Lyons Police Department, the dogs possibly involved in the incident were identified and seized after the incident.

“I’m glad that we were able to bring some closure to Dr. Shaw’s death,” said Chief Wesley Walker with the Lyons Police Department.

Dr. Nancy Shaw was a well-known, longtime internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center. The Police chief says she was also an animal lover.

While investigators are still trying to determine what led up to Dr. Shaw’s death, they believe her love for animals, ultimately resulted in her tragic death.

“We believe she was on her way home. We believe that she got out to help them, to feed them, to make sure that they were okay, and we’re not exactly sure what transpired at that point.”

Lyons police identified and seized the dogs involved a day after her body was found. Chief Walker says one had already been shot by a farmer, after it was trying to kill his livestock.

The other three remain with the local animal shelter.

“We’ll continue to do that until there’s some sort of resolution in this case, and we receive some order from the court of what to do with the dogs at that point.”

Chief Walker says he’s met with the district attorney about the case, because it is a unique one.

Now that Greg Mosley’s been arrested, the next step is arraignment, and possibly a trial.

“We believe we have a prosecutable case moving forward.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.