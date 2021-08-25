Man arrested in Tifton fatal shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man is behind bars after a fatal shooting on Saturday, according to the police department.

Police said around 11:20 p.m., they responded to the 600 block of East 6th Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found Adarius Dennard, 24, with gunshot wounds.

Dennard was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center where he died on Sunday from his injuries.

After further investigation, felony murder warrants were obtained for Ernest Branner, 32. He was later taken into custody.

Investigators are still investigating this case and additional charges pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call (229) 382-3132 or the Tifton Police Department Tip Line at (229) 391-3991.

