Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man arrested in Tifton fatal shooting

Fatal shooting
Fatal shooting(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man is behind bars after a fatal shooting on Saturday, according to the police department.

Police said around 11:20 p.m., they responded to the 600 block of East 6th Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found Adarius Dennard, 24, with gunshot wounds.

Dennard was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center where he died on Sunday from his injuries.

After further investigation, felony murder warrants were obtained for Ernest Branner, 32. He was later taken into custody.

Investigators are still investigating this case and additional charges pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to call (229) 382-3132 or the Tifton Police Department Tip Line at (229) 391-3991.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
UPDATE: Albany 2-year-old dead from gunshot identified
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Last week, more than two dozen area pediatricians and Phoebe physician leaders signed an open...
Phoebe announces COVID stats; visitation, mask changes

Latest News

Atina Stevenson
ADDU arrests Calhoun State Correctional employee for contraband
The superintendent said 90% of students participate do in-person learning.
Tift Co. Schools addresses learning options
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Chris Nisinger
Former WALB meteorologist dies