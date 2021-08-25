Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Jury selection date set for federal trial of 3 men charged in Arbery slaying

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A date has been set for jury selection for the federal trial against three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Jury selection will begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, before United States District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood at the Federal Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.

According to the Department of Justice, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were indicted in April by a federal grand jury. Counts One and Two of the indictment allege “that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.”

Separately from the hate crime charges, all three were indicted on attempted kidnapping charges. The McMichaels were also indicted on separate counts of using firearms during a crime.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. Please click here to read the indictment documents.

All three have been charged in a separate state-level case with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Jury selection in the state-level trial will begin on Oct. 18, 2021.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Three months after Arbery’s death, an attorney leaked the graphic video of Arbery’s killing. The video went viral and drew national attention.

All three suspects have pleaded not guilty in the state case and have said that they pursued Arbery because they thought he was a burglar.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
UPDATE: Albany 2-year-old dead from gunshot identified
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Last week, more than two dozen area pediatricians and Phoebe physician leaders signed an open...
Phoebe announces COVID stats; visitation, mask changes

Latest News

A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Chris Nisinger
Former WALB meteorologist dies
Cook County
1 killed in Cook Co. fire
Georgia is one of many states with a nurse shortage
ATC offers rapid nursing aid training