GHSA ordered to hold another hearing for suspended Valdosta High football player

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County Superior Court judge has ordered the Georgia High School Association to hold another hearing for Valdosta High’s Ty’Li Lewis.

Court documents state the GHSA was in violation when it failed to notify Lewis of a hearing prior to suspending him from the 2021 football season.

“The Court finds that the Valdosta High School is a member of the Georgia High School Association. A contract exists between Valdosta High School and the Georgia High School Association. The Court further finds that (Lewis) is a third-party beneficiary to said contract, and therefore all remedies and rights bestowed upon Valdosta High School are also available to (Lewis).”

The court has ordered the GHSA to hold another hearing within 20 days from Aug. 25. The order goes on to state that “whatever decision is issued by the GHSA after said hearing shall not be appealable to this Court.”

This is a developing story.

