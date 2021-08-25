Ask the Expert
GHSA ordered to hold another hearing for suspended Valdosta High football player

Georgia High School Association
Georgia High School Association(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County Superior Court judge has ordered the Georgia High School Association to hold another hearing for Valdosta High’s Ty’Li Lewis.

Court documents state the GHSA was in violation when it failed to notify Lewis of a hearing prior to suspending him from the 2021 football season.

“The Court finds that the Valdosta High School is a member of the Georgia High School Association. A contract exists between Valdosta High School and the Georgia High School Association. The Court further finds that (Lewis) is a third-party beneficiary to said contract, and therefore all remedies and rights bestowed upon Valdosta High School are also available to (Lewis).”

Superior County of Lowndes County State of Georgia

The court has ordered the GHSA to hold another hearing within 20 days from Aug. 25. The order goes on to state that “whatever decision is issued by the GHSA after said hearing shall not be appealable to this Court.”

Here is a look at the court order:

This is a developing story.

