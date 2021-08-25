Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Former WALB meteorologist dies

Chris Nisinger
Chris Nisinger(Facebook)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is reporting the passing of one of our former meteorologists.

Chris Nisinger was also a news reporter and video journalist. Most recently, he served as chief meteorologist and news reporter at FOX 31 WFXL-TV in Albany.

Chris passed away Tuesday morning after an extended illness.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his FOX 31 family.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
UPDATE: Albany 2-year-old dead from gunshot identified
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
They want to stop the narrative about the mall dying.
Two entrepreneurs are trying to help rebuild the Albany Mall

Latest News

A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Cook County
1 killed in Cook Co. fire
Georgia is one of many states with a nurse shortage
ATC offers rapid nursing aid training
There are several ways to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southwest Georgia.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s how to get one in your area.