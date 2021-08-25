Former WALB meteorologist dies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is reporting the passing of one of our former meteorologists.

Chris Nisinger was also a news reporter and video journalist. Most recently, he served as chief meteorologist and news reporter at FOX 31 WFXL-TV in Albany.

Chris passed away Tuesday morning after an extended illness.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his FOX 31 family.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.