Former WALB meteorologist dies
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is reporting the passing of one of our former meteorologists.
Chris Nisinger was also a news reporter and video journalist. Most recently, he served as chief meteorologist and news reporter at FOX 31 WFXL-TV in Albany.
Chris passed away Tuesday morning after an extended illness.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his FOX 31 family.
