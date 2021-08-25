Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

The forecast holds on to elevated rain chances for Wednesday’s forecast.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The words of the day are scattered showers and thunderstorms for the weather. This is because yet again SWGA will have a few areas of thunderstorms moving through the area bringing in gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning. Will everyone get wet? No, but it is likely that a few areas have a great chance to see rainfall especially areas south of Albany. Temperatures will remain hot and steamy if you do not get rain with most reaching into the middle 90s for highs and triple-digit heat index values being likely. Rainfall will help cool things down briefly, but areas that see rain this evening will likely experience fog by tomorrow morning once again. This means that the morning commute could be a bit dicey. Lows will fall into the 70s by the morning. Heading into other rest of your workweek. Rain chances stay elevated for Wednesday, but the chance for rainfall drops slightly on Thursday. This slight drop will not last long as elevated chances for rain return on Friday into the weekend.

