Wet to Dry back to Wet
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms are likely by this afternoon with locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 90s. Drier and warmer Tomorrow with hazy skies. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday with a Tropical Wave. Rain chances ease through the weekend with more seasonable temperatures.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
