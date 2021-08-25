Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Wet to Dry back to Wet
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and thunderstorms are likely by this afternoon with locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 90s. Drier and warmer Tomorrow with hazy skies. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday with a Tropical Wave. Rain chances ease through the weekend with more seasonable temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
UPDATE: Albany 2-year-old dead from gunshot identified
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
They want to stop the narrative about the mall dying.
Two entrepreneurs are trying to help rebuild the Albany Mall

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Forecast 08/24/21
WALB First Alert Forecast 08/24/21