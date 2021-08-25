First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s raining once again across Southwest Georgia this afternoon and evening. These storms have a better chance of coverage for the area. These storms will provide us with very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and plenty of lightning, Temperatures will be cooling off slightly due to the added rainfall, but it will do nothing for the added mugginess across the area. We will feel hot and humid all throughout the evening. Moving into the overnight hours, we will dry up quickly with lows dropping into the middle 70s once again a few areas of fog are possible. Thursday will be slightly different. Showers and thunderstorms are not as likely on Thursday, but there will be a few still possible. We can thank the Saharan dust for this brief break, but it will not last long. An upper-level trough pushes through the area on Friday bringing higher rain chances back instantly for SGA. The weekend returns to the summertime normal of showers and thunderstorms, but we will start tracking Invest 99L to see how it could impact the United States. Temperatures will fall from the middle 90s toward the upper 80s and low 90s for highs.

