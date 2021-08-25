Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Doctor sees rise in COVID-19 cases among children

By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A medical director at Southwell Health Systems in Adel says the number of pediatric COVID-19 patients continues to increase daily.

WALB News 10′s Molly Godley spoke with that medical director about steps they’re taking to protect young people from the virus.

Dr. Flavia Rossi, medical director at Affinity Pediatrics, said they are seeing COVID-19 in all ages, from newborn to 18 years old.

Dr. Flavia Rossi, Medical Director at Affinity Pediatrics
Dr. Flavia Rossi, Medical Director at Affinity Pediatrics(WALB)

“The kids with the delta strain are a lot sicker than we saw with the alpha strain,” said Dr. Rossi.

She said they are having kids hospitalized.

“If they need to go to pediatric ICU then we are transferring them to the closest children’s hospital that has availability. Because that’s been another issue, everyone’s full,” said Dr. Rossi.

In some cases, they are sending kids to Augusta, or out of state, if there are no beds available.

Dr. Rossi said every week they’re having to increase the amount of space for children sick with COVID-19 and decrease the number of normal wellness checks.

“Which breaks my heart, but we can’t see all of the wellness checks we used to see. Right now, we’re putting some of them on hold until this calms down,” said Dr. Rossi.

The largest age group they’re seeing test positive for COVID-19 is aged 5-17. She said one recent announcement led to more people getting the vaccine.

After the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and up, Dr. Rossi said they've seen more...
After the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and up, Dr. Rossi said they've seen more people coming to get the shot.(WALB)

“The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for 16 and up. Right now, they’re working for the approval for the younger kids. We are still recommending it for the younger kids 12 and up,” said Dr. Rossi.

Although the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, people can still get the virus after the shot. The doctors say they are seeing the vaccine help.

“We have not seen any ICU admissions or even hospitalizations for kids that have had their vaccine,” said Dr. Rossi.

In the effort to get more vaccines in arms, Tift Regional Medical Center has expanded their vaccination sites. One is at Eighth Street Middle School, the other Annie Belle Clark Elementary.

They've opened more vaccination sites at Eighth Street Middle School and Annie Belle Clark...
They've opened more vaccination sites at Eighth Street Middle School and Annie Belle Clark Elementary.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
UPDATE: Albany 2-year-old dead from gunshot identified
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Chris Nisinger
Former WALB meteorologist dies

Latest News

Hannah Sirmans, expecting mother discusses her experience after getting vaccinated.
‘We’re seeing an average of 3 to 4 a week’: SGMC doctors urge pregnant women to get the shot
The superintendent said 90% of students participate do in-person learning.
Tift Co. Schools addresses learning options
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools