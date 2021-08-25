Captain with Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office dies after battling COVID-19

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sheriff Chuck Moseley with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirms to WTOC that Captain Joe Manning has passed away after battling COVID-19.

Sheriff Moseley released the following statement on the passing of Captain Manning:

Sheriff R.E. “Chuck” Moseley is saddened to announce the passing of Captain Joseph W. Manning, the Wayne County Jail Administrator. Captain Manning faithfully served the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years. Captain Manning began his career as a detention officer in the jail in 1990. Captain Manning was promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 1991, Sergeant in 2001, Lieutenant in 2016 and Captain in 2017. Captain Manning passed away August 25, 2021 after a short battle with COVID. He was 57 years old.

Captain Manning is survived by his wife, Tammi, their three children, Timothy, R.B. and Rusti, and eight grandchildren. Captain Manning was an integral part of our family and our hearts are broken. Our love and prayers go forward to his family.

Funeral arrangements will be forth coming.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.