Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

ATC offers rapid nursing aid training

Georgia is one of many states with a nurse shortage
Georgia is one of many states with a nurse shortage(Joe Ellis/UMMC Photography | UMMC)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Medical training that used to take half a year can now be completed in less than two months at Albany Tech.

The Nurse Aide Accelerated Technical Certificate of Credit starts this fall semester at Albany Technical College (ATC). This approved curriculum is nine credit hours total which means completion is now one-quarter of the time.

Traditionally the Nurse Aide technical certificate of credit would take up to three semesters, but now a student can complete the requirements in one seven-week Success Term. 

Nurse Aides provide hands-on care and perform routine tasks and activities of daily living under the supervision of nursing and medical staff. Specific duties vary with Nurse Aids handling many aspects of a patient’s care.

Albany Tech
Albany Tech(source: walb)

Graduates will earn a technical certificate of credit and are eligible to sit for the National Nurse Aide Assessment (NNAAP) exam to become Certified Nurse Assistants.

Albany Technical College is now accepting students for the next Success Term entry point, October 11, 2021. Nurse Aide classes begin this semester, October 11, and you can apply online at the ATC website.

Orientation is planned for Tuesday, September 28 (9 am -11 am) and Thursday, September 30 (1 pm -3 pm).

Students have access to affordable options for financial aid, including the Hope Career Grant and the Rebuild Southwest Georgia Grant, and many more.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
UPDATE: Albany 2-year-old dead from gunshot identified
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
They want to stop the narrative about the mall dying.
Two entrepreneurs are trying to help rebuild the Albany Mall

Latest News

There are several ways to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southwest Georgia.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s how to get one in your area.
WALB
Pelham residents speak out about ongoing water issues
Elizabeth Board
Savannah-Chatham teacher arrested for cruelty to children
Water tower in the City of Pelham
Pelham residents speak out about ongoing water issues