ATC offers rapid nursing aid training

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Medical training that used to take half a year can now be completed in less than two months at Albany Tech.

The Nurse Aide Accelerated Technical Certificate of Credit starts this fall semester at Albany Technical College (ATC). This approved curriculum is nine credit hours total which means completion is now one-quarter of the time.

Traditionally the Nurse Aide technical certificate of credit would take up to three semesters, but now a student can complete the requirements in one seven-week Success Term.

Nurse Aides provide hands-on care and perform routine tasks and activities of daily living under the supervision of nursing and medical staff. Specific duties vary with Nurse Aids handling many aspects of a patient’s care.

Graduates will earn a technical certificate of credit and are eligible to sit for the National Nurse Aide Assessment (NNAAP) exam to become Certified Nurse Assistants.

Albany Technical College is now accepting students for the next Success Term entry point, October 11, 2021. Nurse Aide classes begin this semester, October 11, and you can apply online at the ATC website.

Orientation is planned for Tuesday, September 28 (9 am -11 am) and Thursday, September 30 (1 pm -3 pm).

Students have access to affordable options for financial aid, including the Hope Career Grant and the Rebuild Southwest Georgia Grant, and many more.

