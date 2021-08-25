Ask the Expert
ADDU arrests Calhoun State Correctional employee for contraband

Atina Stevenson
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Calhoun State Correctional Facility was arrested on contraband charges, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).

Atina Stevenson, an administrative specialist with the facility, was arrested on Aug. 9.

Over 100 grams of methamphetamine were brought into the prison, according to the drug unit.

The drug unit said Stevenson confessed to bringing the contraband into the facility and said she left her 10-year-old son in a hotel, which was later determined to be the Econo Lodge.

Over 200 grams of crystal meth were recovered in the arrest.
The child had been left in the room with more contraband that the drug unit said was intended to be brought into the facility.

The room was searched and the child was recovered.

Investigators also recovered over 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Stevenson was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and second degree cruelty to a child.

