1 killed in Cook Co. fire

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a house fire that happened in Cook County Wednesday morning.

The Cook County Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a home on Caulie Harris Road, just outside Adel, at 1:54 a.m.

The person who lived inside couldn’t get out and passed away.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene.

The house was fully involved, and the roof had already collapsed.

Crews tried to extinguish the flames. A small shed was also burning and was extinguished.

Due to the circumstances involving the fire, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Officials said the name of the deceased will not be released until the family is notified.

