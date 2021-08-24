Team of the Week: Thomasville Bulldogs

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Bulldogs are starting their 2021 campaign 1 and Oh after defeating Brooks County 42-34.

This is the first time since 2018, that the Thomasville Bulldogs won their season opener. Their match-up against Brooks County resulted in the highest combined scoring since the series commenced in 1962.

The Dawgs brought the energy for game one and they didn’t let up until the final whistle blew. For Thomasville, Friday night was all about cementing their identity which they did on the ground.

Malik Harper rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Ricky Fulton had 103 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches.

Shannen White’s 31-yard touchdown with 5:49 left gave Thomasville a 42-21 lead.

Head Coach Zach Grage told me their performance wouldn’t have been possible without their strong offensive line.

And this big game one win is just a preview of what we can expect from the Bulldogs this fall.

“I loved our energy throughout the game, all 48 minutes I loved our effort throughout the game. You know when you get a Brooks County, Maurice-Freeman-coached team they are going to play hard no matter what. They’re going to come out and have the hammer sitting in the middle of the field. They’re going to have a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm, and not only being able to match that but I think we were able to continue that throughout the game,” said Grage.

Grage continued, “The big focus for us this week is communication and the mental side of it and still keeping things really simple and let our kids fly around. Our biggest thing as coaches is to mess people up. Get them on the bus, get them out to play, have confidence in the game plan, have fun playing football, and then shake it out at the end of 48 minutes.”

Their schedule has no shortage of big games next up is Thomas County Central inside the Hornets’ Nest.

