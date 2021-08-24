Netflix Comes to Valdosta to Profile Propst and the Wildcats for ‘Titletown High’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This Friday, Valdosta High School is going worldwide as they make their Netflix debut on Titletown High.

For seven months, seven days a week with multiple cameras and 20 microphones Titletown High followed the Wildcat football team on and off the field.

And they told me you don’t know as much as you think you know about the Cats and their infamous 2020 season.

“A friend sent me a text or an email, I think it was a text, saying, ‘Hey, did you Rush is now the head coach at Valdosta?’ And a light bulb just kind of went off and it was like Rush, Valdosta, this sounds like it could be a good story,” said Executive Producer and Director of Titletown High, Jason Sciavicco.

The Valdosta Wildcats gained national attention when Rush Propst was named head football coach. Sciavicco knew this hire was a blockbuster in the making.

“We would’ve had a great series, even without all the drama that happened with Rush and the student-athletes there at the end,” said Sciavicco.

Propst’s contract was not renewed in April. He was placed on administrative leave in March pending a Georgia High School Association investigation into recruiting allegations and other misconduct.

“There is no doubt that you’ll see things in our series that you have never seen before, never heard before, and quite honestly I think it’s going to change a lot of opinions,” said Sciavicco.

Sciavicco added, “There was nothing that was off-limits from anybody in our series. And obviously, you know there were a lot of emotional moments, a lot of intimate moments that came across over the course of this year, and our cameras were never shut out.”

Sciavicco’s history with Propst goes way back. He was featured on the show “Two-a-Days” for two seasons starting when he was a coach at Hoover High School in Alabama.

And Sciavicco believes this too will be an instant success.

Sciavicco continued, “I think there’s a tremendous part of the country that doesn’t understand how passionate they are about football, and how football is like a religion down in south Georgia.”

“The off the field stories were just as important, if not more important than the on the field stories. I think being able to show these kids in the coming of age stories and how they balanced football and their families, and boyfriends and girlfriends, I think is very important to the nature of our story,” said Sciavicco.

The eight-part Titletown High series will air globally Friday in over 130 countries in 38 languages.

Show creator and director Jason Sciavicco told me there are already serious talks about having a season two...

