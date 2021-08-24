Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has authorized the deployment of the National Guard to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to assist the staff amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Phoebe, the Georgia National Guard, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health will assist other hospitals throughout the state.

A total of 105 personnel will deploy to hospitals throughout the state.

Those hospitals are:

Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville

Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta

Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge

Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah

Navicent Health, Macon

Grady Hospital, Atlanta

Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville

Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said. “This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”

