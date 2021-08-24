Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
Trained personnel will also be deployed to other hospitals across the state
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has authorized the deployment of the National Guard to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to assist the staff amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with Phoebe, the Georgia National Guard, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health will assist other hospitals throughout the state.
A total of 105 personnel will deploy to hospitals throughout the state.
Those hospitals are:
- Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
- Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta
- Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge
- Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah
- Navicent Health, Macon
- Grady Hospital, Atlanta
- Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville
- Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins
“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said. “This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”
