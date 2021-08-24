Watch out for some fog this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more numerous by Wednesday. That cools us off by about 5 degrees from the mid 90s to near 90. Saharan dust arrives Thursday making for hazy conditions and lower rain chances. A tropical wave then follows and ramps rain chances back to the likely side Friday. Rain chances ease back to the scattered side this weekend with seasonable temperatures.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

