Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Disney to require vaccinations for Bahamas cruises

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starting next month, Disney Cruise Line is implementing a vaccine mandate on some of its routes, the company announced Tuesday.

“For sailings to the Bahamas beginning September 3, 2021, until November 1, 2021, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay,” according to an advisory on the cruise line website.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, guests must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to sailing. A second test will be administered before boarding the ship.

The new requirements come as the highly contagious COVID delta variant surges across the United States and go against a Florida state law that bars companies from requiring vaccination proof from patrons.

Earlier this month, a judge blocked Florida from enforcing the law.

At the time, the press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
UPDATE: Albany 2-year-old dead from gunshot identified
They want to stop the narrative about the mall dying.
Two entrepreneurs are trying to help rebuild the Albany Mall
Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.
Sumter Co. prisoner escapes
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID

Latest News

WALB
VFD uses Grant Funding to Purchase New Hazmat Decontamination System
WALB
2-Year-Old Shooting Death Ruled a Tragic Accident
WALB
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College offered over $1.3 Million for Grant
WALB
AFD new Assistant Fire Chief
WALB
Parents express concerns over lack of learning options, mandates at Lowndes Co. Schools