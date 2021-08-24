Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Court must reconsider convicted Colquitt Co. killer’s appeal

Alexander Woods III will have his appeal reconsidered.
Alexander Woods III will have his appeal reconsidered.(GA DOC)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that the Colquitt County Superior Court must reconsider its ruling that denied a convicted mass murder’s motion for a new trial and that he didn’t have an effective lawyer.

Alexander Woods III was convicted of five counts of malice murder and given five consecutive life sentences for his role in the killing of the Resendez family in Colquitt County in 2004.

Jerry Johnny Thompson, who is serving a life sentence for murder, testified that Woods was the shooter in the murders, and Woods’ new lawyers contend that Thompson had reason to implicate Woods to avoid that death penalty.

No timetable was given for a new hearing in Colquitt Superior Court.

To read the full opinion from the Georgia Supreme Court, click here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
2-year-old dead from gunshot in Albany
They want to stop the narrative about the mall dying.
Two entrepreneurs are trying to help rebuild the Albany Mall
German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.
Sumter Co. prisoner escapes
APD investigating after body found on W. Highland
APD investigating after body found on W. Highland
Police have identified the suspect as Malik Thomas.
Thomasville Walmart stabbing suspect identified

Latest News

Albany Utilities on Pine Avenue. (Source:WALB)
Albany Utilities closes drive-thru in response to COVID-19
WALB
2-year-old dead from gunshot in Albany
Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
2-year-old dead from gunshot in Albany
Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons. Both passed away from COVID-19.
Families mourn the loss of 2 South Ga. teachers that died from COVID