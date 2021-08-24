Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began...
Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.(Source: Alaska Airlines, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The cell phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off, the carrier said Tuesday.

Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger’s phone “overheated and began sparking” after Flight 751 from New Orleans landed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday and was waiting for a gate.

The crew used fire extinguishers and a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking. Lane said crew members deployed the plane’s evacuation slides due to “hazy” conditions inside the cabin and that passengers slid down them to get out.

Passengers were taken by bus to the terminal and two received treatment at a hospital, Lane said. He had no details about their conditions.

There were 129 passengers and six crew on board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene at Hilltop Drive in Albany after a 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head.
UPDATE: Albany 2-year-old dead from gunshot identified
They want to stop the narrative about the mall dying.
Two entrepreneurs are trying to help rebuild the Albany Mall
German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.
Sumter Co. prisoner escapes
Police have identified the suspect as Malik Thomas.
Thomasville Walmart stabbing suspect identified
APD investigating after body found on W. Highland
APD investigating after body found on W. Highland

Latest News

FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
AP source: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 to announce alliance plans
Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Official: Biden to adhere to Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline