VCS offers temporary virtual option

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Due to the recent increase of cases in Lowndes County and concerns from parents, Valdosta City Schools (VCS) is now offering a temporary virtual option.

Valdosta City Schools welcomed students back Aug. 10, with a mask mandate and following the same protocols like last year.

Almost three weeks in, VCS decided to provide a temporary virtual option.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Cole said the decision came after analyzing the numbers and cases in the community.

“We believe and we’ve heard from a lot of parents that the face-to-face, in-school instruction assessment is best but in these circumstances, parents might want to do a temporary virtual option and that’s why we chose to go this route,” said Cole.

For those who choose the virtual option, classes begin on Aug. 30.

Students will log in to Google Classroom for assignments.

Elementary students must stay virtual until the end of the nine-week grading period. Middle and high schoolers must remain until the end of the semester.

Cole said their plan is to bring everyone back.

But it’s going to depend on reports from the state Department of Public Health.

“If the numbers show that the cases of COVID are going down, we can end the virtual option sooner and bring everyone back,” Cole said.

The deadline to sign up is this upcoming Wednesday.

The cut-off time to sign up is 4 p.m.

Cole said they’re glad to offer this opportunity to ease some concerns.

“But from what I’m hearing from most people, they’re really looking for those numbers to decline so kids can get back in school. The kids especially have really enjoyed this year being able to see their friends and interact in a more personal way than on a computer screen,” said Cole.

You can find the form the sign up for the virtual option by clicking here.

