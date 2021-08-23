Two entrepreneurs are trying to help rebuild the Albany Mall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two entrepreneurs who have helped bring businesses like Chick-Fil-A and Bottom’s Up to the Good Life City are now investing in the Albany Mall, saying they want to stop the narrative about the demise of the mall.

Umang and Milan Patel said they knew that Sears was going to close its Mall store years ago, so they were prepared to buy the property.

Millan Patel runs Indusa Investments, and he and his partner Umang say they’re determined to enhance the mall.

The Albany Mall opened in 1976 (Source: WALB)

”You can’t let the negativity stop you from doing what’s good for you and your community, and I would say it’s probably a dying mall but a dying mall can be reborn. These stores do well. Our people need services, and not a lot of people can get access to digital services,” said Millan Patel.

The Patels want to stop the narrative about the mall dying. (WALB)

“If it was in our control, being in the revitalization business, being in the real estate business, we thought we could do something great with it, and what you’re seeing now is some of the beginning stages of some of that,” said Umang Patel.

The Patel’s couldn’t say what they’re replacing at the old Sears because it’s still early in the process

Albany Mall’s manager says he’s happy and excited to see what the Patels efforts will bring to the mall

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.