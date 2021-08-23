Ask the Expert
Suspect pleads not guilty in Hackle sibling, Bobbielynn Moore triple murder case

Jonathan Vann
Jonathan Vann(Source: Berrien County Jail)
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jonathan Vann pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Atkinson County for his accused connection to the deaths of Wayne and Mercedes Hackle and Bobbielynn Moore, an investigation that spanned two counties.

The state is seeking the death penalty in Atkinson and Berrien counties for this case.

In court, they went over a Unified Appeals Procedure that must be read in all death penalty cases in Georgia before Vann put in his plea. It is a checklist the judge uses to address frequent issues that can happen in a death penalty case. Going through it ensures they take the proper steps to avoid them.

District Attorney Chace Studstill and defense attorney Christine Rudy spoke at the arraignment
District Attorney Chace Studstill and defense attorney Christine Rudy spoke at the arraignment(WALB)

Some of the list’s points were asking the defense to investigate Vann’s arrest and how it was done. It also encourages them to exhaust all resources that may help in defending their client.

The defense said they may be filing a motion to dismiss the Atkinson County indictment. They are requesting the transcribed court hearing in Atkinson County for Keyante Greene.

MORE: Judge denies motion to dismiss Keyante Greene’s indictment

Greene is the other suspect charged in the case. His attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the indictment because former district attorney and current judge Dick Perryman’s signature was on the indictment. Greene’s attorneys said because Perryman was a judge, his name could have influenced jurors.

Christine Rudy, one of Vann’s attorneys, addressed the court on the issue.

“I understand that Mr. Greene has filed a motion to dismiss the indictment, we will not be waiving that issue,” said Rudy.

District Attorney Chase Studstill requested the defense to submit a formal request.

“I do believe they need to file if they’re going to challenge the indictment same as Mr. Greene had to,” said Studstill.

Studstill said that in a case of this severity, it’s not enough to announce it in court.

Rudy agreed and said that once they get the transcribed court proceeding, they are prepared to file a written motion.

They have 10 days after the arraignment to file a motion.

