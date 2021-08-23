Ask the Expert
Sumter Co. prisoner escapes

German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.
German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.(Sumter Co. Sheriff)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Richmond County man who was in jail in Americus for burglary and drug possession has escaped, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Eric Bryant said that Rodriquez Germany got away from the Sumter County Correctional Institute Monday morning.

He took a gray 2010 Honda Accord with the license plate BA1LEE and made his escape.

Germany is 5′0 and weighs 189 pounds.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.

