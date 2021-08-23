SGMC offers additional vaccine to some citizens

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center is now offering an additional shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to citizens who are moderately to severely immunocompromised according to CDC guidelines.

According to the CDC, people who are currently receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, have received an organ transplant and are taking medication for their immune system, have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, have advanced or untreated HIV, or active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs for the immune system will fall into this category.

“This group of people are at high risk to contract the virus, and we’re very happy to be able to offer them the third dose. We’ve seen many different types of people come get the first two vaccines and they’re just so excited to receive them, now being able to offer an extra dose of protection to those most vulnerable will just be another step in helping us move past this pandemic,” says Director of Infection Control Scarlett Rivera.

SGMC will continue to follow CDC guidelines as eligibility for the third dose expands

SGMC is administering third doses of both Pfizer and Moderna and will provide individuals with the same mRNA vaccine they received for their first two doses as a continuation of their series.

SGMC Smith Northview Campus located on 4280 North Valdosta Road is administering COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals who qualify between Monday-Friday, from 9:30am-4pm.

For more information visit sgmc.org.

