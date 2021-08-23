Randolph Co. Schools moving to remote learning Monday

CUTHBERT, Ga, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County School System is moving to remote learning Monday amid coronavirus concerns.

Superintendent Dr. Tangela Madge says this decision was made in accordance with the health department’s classification of Randolph County as a “hot zone”, meaning that there is a high transmission rate in the area.

The school district says that report prompted them to move to virtual learning from Monday, August 23 until Tuesday, September 7. The superintendent says, at that time, the community spread status will be assessed and a decision will be made on the which learning model will be offered to students.

“Starting on September 7, 2021, if the COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased, the two options of virtual learning and face-to-face instruction, will be given to parents,” Dr. Tangela Madge said. “The virtual/face-to-face instruction will last only for the first nine weeks. Our desire is to have all students back in the traditional school setting for the second nine weeks of school.”

The school system closed earlier this month due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

