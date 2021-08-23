Thomasville Walmart stabbing suspect identified

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville Police responded to a report of a man attacking Walmart customers with a machete Sunday night, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

Police have identified the suspect as Malik Thomas.

According to the report, a man attacked a woman with a machete, injuring her arm. Other shoppers allegedly intervened, containing the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Authorities say Thomas got the machete from the sporting goods section of Walmart and say there’s no known connection between him and the woman he attacked.

The victim was treated for her injuries. Police say the offender is in custody.

TPD believes it’s an isolated incident and there’s no further threat to the public.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.