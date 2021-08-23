The Good Life City hits the big screen this fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good life city will be coming to the big screen this fall via a new movie called “The Youngest Evangelist and the Ministry of Music.” It’s based on the director’s experiences, and the city of Albany played a huge role in his life.

“My mother and I did go on a revival when I was 12 years old, and that was the time I came forth in preaching, at a revival that she conducted at in Albany,” said John Fredericks. In a matter of two weeks, a church in Albany changed a man’s life.

Fredericks explained why so many people were thrilled to see him in Albany as a kid.

“The pastor had informed the community that something was going to be happening on that last night of a revival. That this little kid was going to be preaching the word, and everybody wanted to see it,” said Fredericks.

An Albany church changed John Fredericks' life, he said. (WALB)

His sermon left a lasting impression, and not just because of his age.

Not only will parts of the film be shot in Albany, but some cast members are from Albany as well.

“We wanted people to feel something when they saw the film, and we felt that was going to best accomplished by people that are actual believers. So then when you have the moments when they’re worshiping and praising the Lord, they’re doing it for real,” said Fredericks.

The overall message of the film is to respect your elders and to appreciate music.

Fredericks also talked about a $100,000 scholarship opportunity with the film.

“First you will have to buy a ticket to the movie, Youngest Evangelist, that ticket is your way into the contest, you will have to go to Orlando Florida, at Dezerland theme park, and you will have to compete in a trampoline basketball summersault kind of competition created, it won’t be easy, but whoever wins it does win the $100,000 scholarship to be able to go to any college or university that by an HBCU,” said Fredericks.

“The Youngest Evangelist” comes to theaters on November 19.

It will be screened at an AMC in Albany, as well as theaters nationwide

