Game of the Week: Pelham @ Mitchell County

Pelham and Mitchell County met in our week zero Game of the Week
Pelham and Mitchell County met in our week zero Game of the Week(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Pelham and Mitchell County are two schools separated by less than 15 miles, ready to open two new eras on Friday night and also notch a big win to open up region play.

A matchup so good that it is our week zero Game of the Week.

A rivalry that first began back in 1923, dominated by Mitchell County as a whole but not as of late.

The reason, their new head coach Dondrial Pinkins, who was 5-2 with Pelham, against the Eagles.

Coach Pinkins, opening his second stint at Mitchell back home, looks to turn the tide in this match-up while Lamar Landing hopes to lead his Pelham Hornets to a third straight win in this series.

Two sides looking to get off on the right foot and open their new eras with a bang.

“The last few years I think it’s been back and forth, the home team has won it, not sure how it’s going to play out tomorrow night, we just want to come in and execute the game plan, hopefully everybody can stay injury free and may the best team win,” says Pinkins. “This is probably going to be one of the biggest ones of the season, I think the last five, six years it’s decided the region championship so a lot is at stake but we’re going to come in and do what we’re coached to do and hopefully we can come out on the top end tomorrow night.”

They’re going to be very well coached, Coach Pinkins and his staff do a great job, I think they have a lot of good football players,” said Landing. “We’re going to have to be disciplined in what we do, if we can play disciplined football then we’ll give ourselves a good chance. We’re going to try and score one more point than the other guy.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm from Camilla.

