Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Wetter mid week
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drier northwest and wetter southeast Today. Highs reach the lower to middle 90s with heat index numbers 100-105. Rain chances build back to the likely side by mid week as winds shift from the southeast. That means afternoon won’t be as hot. A Tropical Wave approaches form the southeast late in the week keep ing rain chances on the good side into the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

APD investigating after body found on W. Highland
APD investigating after body found on W. Highland
Crime scene
Two women injured after early Saturday Albany shooting
22 year old man shot on Pinson Road
Man injured in Albany shooting
Memorial Candle
Lake Park mayor dies
Multiple people involved in a high-volume drug trafficking operation in Albany were sentenced...
6 sentenced in Albany high-volume drug market operation

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Forecast 08/22/21
First Alert Forecast 08/22/21