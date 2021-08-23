First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms are still going to be likely this evening in SWGA, but the coverage will mainly reside in a line from Seminole through Clinch county. Other areas north of this like will see isolated to scattered activity, so be prepared to keep those umbrellas handy. We clear out overnight with lows dropping down into the middle 70s along with skies slowly clearing. A few areas of patchy fog could be possible as we head into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will feature a similar trend with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs mainly stay in the 90s and will feel like the triple digits. More of the same will be possible for the rest of the work week, but a lesser chance will possible on Thursday. This little reprieve from showers and storms will not last through the weekend though. Storms will be back in full swing. by the end of the weekend.

