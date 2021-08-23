Dougherty football believes successful 2021 is on the way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One local football team still eager to open their 2021 season is Dougherty.

The Trojans entering year number three under head coach Johnny Gilbert, are ready to erase that 0-5 season from a year ago.

Dougherty boasts a slew of talent and they are ready to be a leading force in the good life city, and head coach Johnny Gilbert has told us just how ready his team is to get this season underway.

“The guys can feel that they have the talent and they have the ability with the hard work and the dedication we have been putting in, so as we said the year before we are just waiting to get paid,” said Gilbert. “Right now we’re just excited about the talent that we have just being able to display it is one of the great things we’re looking forward too this year and we’re hoping Covid doesn’t take that away from us.”

Dougherty will open their season on Friday night against Kendrick at Hugh Mills Stadium.

