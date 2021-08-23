Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty football believes successful 2021 is on the way

The Trojans gather before the start of camp this fall
The Trojans gather before the start of camp this fall(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One local football team still eager to open their 2021 season is Dougherty.

The Trojans entering year number three under head coach Johnny Gilbert, are ready to erase that 0-5 season from a year ago.

Dougherty boasts a slew of talent and they are ready to be a leading force in the good life city, and head coach Johnny Gilbert has told us just how ready his team is to get this season underway.

“The guys can feel that they have the talent and they have the ability with the hard work and the dedication we have been putting in, so as we said the year before we are just waiting to get paid,” said Gilbert. “Right now we’re just excited about the talent that we have just being able to display it is one of the great things we’re looking forward too this year and we’re hoping Covid doesn’t take that away from us.”

Dougherty will open their season on Friday night against Kendrick at Hugh Mills Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD investigating after body found on W. Highland
APD investigating after body found on W. Highland
Crime scene
Two women injured after early Saturday Albany shooting
22 year old man shot on Pinson Road
Man injured in Albany shooting
Memorial Candle
Lake Park mayor dies
Multiple people involved in a high-volume drug trafficking operation in Albany were sentenced...
6 sentenced in Albany high-volume drug market operation

Latest News

Pelham and Mitchell County met in our week zero Game of the Week
Game of the Week: Pelham @ Mitchell County
Collin Holmes threw it in the flats to Tyrus Washington and he walked in for the score.
Lee County Trojans keep composure and beat Carver
Lowndes - Walton at the 30th Annual Corky Kell Classic
Lowndes head football coach ‘It ain’t over baby!’
WALB's The Locker Room Report
Vote for your Week 1 Play of the Week