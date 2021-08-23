2-year-old dead from gunshot in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 2-year-old boy is dead following a gunshot wound to his head, according to the Albany Police Department.
It happened at an apartment in the 2500 block of Hilltop Drive, just before 4 p.m.
There is a large first responder presence at the scene.
