1 shot at Valdosta nightclub

Shooting
Shooting(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Saturday shooting that happened at DA Truth Nightclub on South Patterson Street, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said an altercation broke out at the nightclub and someone pulled out a handgun and shot at a vehicle leaving the area.

Several people were inside the car and a woman in the car was shot one time, according to VPD.

Police said the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

