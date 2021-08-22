Ask the Expert
Rapper arrested after police chase, crash outside Atlanta

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Police say an Atlanta rapper wanted in connection with a shooting has been arrested after a highway chase with officers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 25-year-old Ibnisa Durr, who performs under the name Paper Lovee, was jailed on charges of obstruction of law enforcement, trying to elude officers and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities say Durr was also wanted on aggravated assault charges in a May shooting, and he fled Friday morning when Atlanta police tracked him to an apartment in suburban Sandy Springs.

Police say Durr sped away on Georgia 400 until he crashed his car and police cruisers boxed him in.

It was not immediately known if Durr had an attorney.

