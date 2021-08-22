Ask the Expert
Man injured in Albany shooting

Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 22-year-old man was injured after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, according to Albany dispatch.

Dispatch said it happened on the 500 block of Pinson Road around 1:13 a.m.

The man was shot in his side and was taken to the hospital afterward, according to dispatch.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

We will continue to update as more information comes in.

