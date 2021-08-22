Lowndes head football coach ‘It ain’t over baby!’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The high school football season has officially returned and so has the Corky Kell Classic to kick off the 2021 season. The 30th annual showcase brought all of the excitement and reminded us why we love sports.

The Lowndes Vikings made the trip to Atlanta to take on Walton inside the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Vikings would be down early in the first quarter no doubt they’d fight back. By mid-second quarter Lowndes got on the board with a Jacurri Brown run to cut the deficit in half, 14-7.

Touchdown Lowndes!!! Brown keeps it and dives in for the TD. 14-7 Walton pic.twitter.com/kVtL3tcAzh — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) August 21, 2021

In the last play of the half, the Vikings would attempt a field goal but it’d go just outside the goalposts.

To the second half, and the Vikings wasted no time. They’d march downfield and score on their opening drive with a TD pass to Chase Belcher to tie up the game at 14.

But Walton, who was hot all night didn’t take long to respond with a touchdown of their own to go up 21-14.

Later in the half, the Raiders would reach the end zone again to go up 28–14. Blown coverage and penalties would be the Achilles heel for the Vikings tonight.

By the fourth quarter, the Raiders looked to have full control of the game. Overheard on the sidelines was an amped-up head coach Jamey Dubose shouting, “It ain’t over baby!”

Now, there are just 28 seconds left on the clock, and Lowndes trails 28-21. The Vikings miraculously recover their onside kick with 25 seconds left in the game.

With the game on the line, Brown rolls left and heaves it downfield and places it in the spot only his guy could get and Khris Thomas comes down with the game-saving catch inside the redzone.

Three seconds left, it’s 1st and 8 from the 8-yard line, Brown rolls right, he spots his guy, on the run throws a laser to Chase Belcher with the toe drag to get the touchdown.

The stadium erupts as Lowndes forces the game into overtime. But the unlikely outcome would be just that.

In overtime, the Vikings couldn’t convert and couldn’t stop the Raiders as Walton reaches the end zone to end the game.

34-28 would be your final.

Coach DuBose said after the game, “Things can change in a heartbeat. This is great evidence for them and a life lesson that there. And no, we didn’t win but this team overcame a lot. And I’m going to tell you this we’re a young football team and I’ve said that all along, we made a tremendous amount of mistakes on offense tonight. But we’re going to get better, our schedule is going to make us better.”

DuBose added, “And I tell you what, I’m proud of these guys. And I’ll be honest with ya, what they did in 28 seconds is unbelievable.”

Senior quarterback Jacurria Brown told us after the game what this means for their season and team, “Oh yeah, we’re going to be great. This game right here gave you a state championship-type feel, like coming back and doing unbelievable type things. I mean this right here is why you play, this is why you bust your ass all through the summer and everything like that.”

Brown continued, “I don’t know I’m lost for words. I love this game man, win or lose man we’re going to be great. This game right here does not define our season. Like you said they counted us out and we like that. We’re from down south, we don’t get a lot of love but we’re going to be great this year. We’re going to build off this and be great.”

Next week the Vikings get Griffin at home for their home opener.

