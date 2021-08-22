Lee County Trojans keep composure and beat Carver

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A game that’s been anticipated for years is finally here.

Lee County and Carver High football teams went head to head in the 3rd Annual Hamp Smith Classic.

It went down the wire.

It was a packed house in the Albany State University Coliseum.

The Carver Tigers had the lead in the 3rd quarter 22-15.

On 4th and 6, the Lee County Trojans are trying to get back in the game and the tigers’ Cameron Crowell knocked the ball down and made it a turnover on downs.

On 3rd down, quarterback Devin Riles tried to shake off a defender but the trojans’ Wiley Geer and Malik “Protein” Brackins got a combined sack.

This is when the momentum began to shift towards Lee County.

Next possession, the Trojans were in the red zone.

Collin Holmes threw it in the flats to Tyrus Washington and he walked in for the score.

This made it 22-21, but Carver still had the lead.

Next play, the Trojans were getting ready to go for the extra point, but Jevelle Fugerson took the snap and threw it to Washington in the endzone for a 2-point conversion.

Lee County now has the lead 23-22.

The Tigers’ backs are literally against the wall.

It’s 4th and 15 with 32 seconds left in the game.

Riles tried to scramble but Jaron Willis tackled him for safety which essentially ended the game.

Lee County got a big win over Carver.

Lee County Head Coach Dean Fabrizo had this to say after the victory.

“I’m real proud of our guys. We had two turnovers back to back in the 2nd half, down by a score, they had the ball deep in our territory but we didn’t panic we kept our composure, we got the stop, we came back and took the lead. But really proud of how we kept our composure in the 2nd half, they kept fighting. Definitely wasn’t our best performance but we kept fighting through it, sometimes you got to gut out a win and I’m really proud of these guys tonight. But again I can’t say enough about Carver and their football team and they’re going to do a lot big things this year and win a lot of games, we came out with a win over a good football team tonight,” said Coach Fabrizo.

The Trojans will face Jackson High School next week for their first home game.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.