Georgia officers to learn to draw blood for DUI cases

(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - State officials say a new grant will be used to provide training for Georgia law enforcement officers to draw blood from drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says it has received an impaired driving grant of about $44,000 that it plans to use to establish a phlebotomy program.

The agency says it will be used to train state and local officers and to buy equipment for the certified officers to use to draw blood.

The agency says that training officers to draw blood will help in the prosecution of DUI cases because it will provide critical toxicology evidence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

