ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The forecast has not changed much from yesterday, but there are a few more areas of showers and storms that will be possible this afternoon and evening. These storms will not be extremely powerful like they were at this time yesterday, but heavy rainfall will still be possible and gusty winds as well. Temperatures heading into the overnight hours will be in the middle 70s due to all the added cloud cover. Heading into Monday, we are going to remain hot and humid once again with highs sitting in the middle 90′s. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits heading into the afternoon and evening. The relief will come from the chance of showers and thunderstorms. This cycle will continue once again as we head into the rest of the work week as well.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.