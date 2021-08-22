APD investigating after body found on W. Highland

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for information after a body of a woman was found on West Highland near an alley on Whitney Avenue Sunday morning.

Police said around 9:57 a.m., a partially clothed woman was found deceased.

Her identity is still unknown at this time.

If you know any information regarding this case, call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

