Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD investigating after body found on W. Highland

APD investigating after body found on W. Highland
APD investigating after body found on W. Highland(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for information after a body of a woman was found on West Highland near an alley on Whitney Avenue Sunday morning.

Police said around 9:57 a.m., a partially clothed woman was found deceased.

Her identity is still unknown at this time.

If you know any information regarding this case, call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

August 22, 2021 Dispatch Call: 9:57 a.m. APD has been dispatched to the 900 block of West Highland near the Whitney...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Sunday, August 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Two women injured after early Saturday Albany shooting
WALB's The Locker Room Report
Vote for your Week 1 Play of the Week
Multiple people involved in a high-volume drug trafficking operation in Albany were sentenced...
6 sentenced in Albany high-volume drug market operation
Phoebe Putney Health System is seeing a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Dougherty COVID task force talks mobile morgue return, Phoebe’s record-breaking hospitalizations
Deputies took 81 pounds of marijuana off the streets.
Lowndes sheriff announces major drug seizures

Latest News

Memorial Candle
Lake Park mayor dies
Crime scene
Two women injured after early Saturday Albany shooting
WALB's The Locker Room Report
Vote for your Week 1 Play of the Week
WALB
City of Valdosta approves film ordinance, ready to welcome movie productions