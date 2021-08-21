Ask the Expert
Two women injured after early Saturday Albany shooting

Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two women were injured after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to Albany police.

Around 12:38 a.m., two women, ages 21 and 24, reported they were standing outside of Havana Lounge on the 230 block of W. Broad Avenue when they noticed three or four men leave the lounge and walk across the street.

The women said they then heard gunshots and noticed they were hit by a bullet. One woman was struck in the hand and the other was struck in the arm.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

