Showers and thunderstorms are back to close out the weekend as well.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms are moving back into South Georgia this afternoon and evening. Some of these showers and storms could be strong with gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will stay fairly hot with highs sitting in the 90s feeling like the triple digits. Moving toward Sunday morning, we are expecting to see the showers and thunderstorms drop in coverage with lows trying to drop into the lower 70s. The next few days will feature the same thing as today. More areas of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain fairly elevated in the 90s with low in the 70s and the rain gear is going to be needed as we are stuck in a rinse, wash, and repeat cycle.

