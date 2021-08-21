Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

CDC tells older adults, pregnant women, those not fully vaccinated to avoid cruise ships

By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with new guidance for would-be cruise ship travelers.

The CDC is asking those with an increased risk for severe illness to avoid them, regardless of vaccination status.

The agency said this applies to older adults, people with specific medical conditions and pregnant women.

Until this change in guidance, only people not fully vaccinated were advised to avoid cruise ships.

The CDC rates the risk of contracting COVID-19 on a cruise ship as “high.”

Cruise ships have seen a handful of outbreaks in recent months.

It comes at a time when the highly contagious delta variant of the virus continues to sweep the United States.

Over the past week, more than 985,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Phoebe reaches record high COVID hospitalizations
Contravis Williams, left, and Kimberly Williams, right, were both charged.
2 family members charged after 4-year-old shot in Albany
Todd Hunter
Early Co. coroner arrested on sex assault charge
Deputies took 81 pounds of marijuana off the streets.
Lowndes sheriff announces major drug seizures
Dougherty County Police Department
Dougherty Co. police need help identifying theft suspects

Latest News

The threat of a rare hurricane strike has parts of the northeast United States on edge.
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri
The threat of a rare hurricane strike has parts of the northeast United States on edge.
Rare hurricane threat has New England bracing
“The biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated,” Texas...
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pins COVID surge on unvaccinated Blacks
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk funding cuts