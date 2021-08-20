Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Wet Weekend Ahead

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is a transition day from a hot and dry pattern to a wetter pattern.

Clouds have limited temperatures to below normal today. Only the low 90s with heat indices at or barely below 100 degrees. Clouds will hang around for this evening. A low chance for raindrops for most. Best chances in Seminole, Decatur, and Early counties.

Lows once again in the mid 70s. With some spots seeing patchy fog in low lying areas.

Elevated rain chances will highlight your weekend. There is a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. There is a low level jet stream feature that will enhance lift for storms. Marginal risk of flash flooding mainly west of I-75 as rainfall could come in buckets. Chances for rain increase around lunchtime Saturday, then slow down after sunset.

Early chances for Sunday. If you are planning on church services keep this in mind as you head out. Widespread rain is possible later on Sunday with local storms having abundant lightning strikes.

The tropics are active now with no threats to south Georgia in the immediate term. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a new disturbance off the east coast of Africa. It has a 20% chance to form and will soon battle a lot of dry air that should tear it apart.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
Two women injured after early Saturday Albany shooting
APD investigating after body found on W. Highland
APD investigating after body found on W. Highland
WALB's The Locker Room Report
Vote for your Week 1 Play of the Week
Multiple people involved in a high-volume drug trafficking operation in Albany were sentenced...
6 sentenced in Albany high-volume drug market operation
Phoebe Putney Health System is seeing a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Dougherty COVID task force talks mobile morgue return, Phoebe’s record-breaking hospitalizations

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend rain likely
Unsettled through the weekend
First Alert Weather Friday August 20
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather