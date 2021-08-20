Wet Weekend Ahead

Today is a transition day from a hot and dry pattern to a wetter pattern.

Clouds have limited temperatures to below normal today. Only the low 90s with heat indices at or barely below 100 degrees. Clouds will hang around for this evening. A low chance for raindrops for most. Best chances in Seminole, Decatur, and Early counties.

Lows once again in the mid 70s. With some spots seeing patchy fog in low lying areas.

Elevated rain chances will highlight your weekend. There is a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. There is a low level jet stream feature that will enhance lift for storms. Marginal risk of flash flooding mainly west of I-75 as rainfall could come in buckets. Chances for rain increase around lunchtime Saturday, then slow down after sunset.

Early chances for Sunday. If you are planning on church services keep this in mind as you head out. Widespread rain is possible later on Sunday with local storms having abundant lightning strikes.

The tropics are active now with no threats to south Georgia in the immediate term. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a new disturbance off the east coast of Africa. It has a 20% chance to form and will soon battle a lot of dry air that should tear it apart.

