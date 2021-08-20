Weekend rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with only a few passing showers this afternoon. Rain chances hold through the evening but ramp up over the weekend. A few strong storms are possible with frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. More clouds and wetter weather will drop highs a bit into the upper 80s low 90s through the weekend.

Next week transitions back to a typical summertime weather pattern with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs lows to mid 90s with lows low to mid 70s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Henri is on the threshold of becoming a hurricane. It’s projected to impact the New England area over the weekend. Hurricane Grace getting stronger as it tracks west toward Mexico. Grace expected to make landfall as Category 2 storm with winds around 105 mph.

