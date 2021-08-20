Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

SGA continues winning streak

The Warriors ended up winning this one 5 to 3. They are now 5-0 and the Eagles fall to 0-2-1
The Warriors ended up winning this one 5 to 3. They are now 5-0 and the Eagles fall to 0-2-1(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) -It was a packed house out at Southwest Georgia Academy today.

The Eagles and Warriors were scoreless in the first three innings.

But the Warriors’ Ella Ashley sparked the game by hitting one to the right field and a Warriors outfielder missed the ball

The Kamryn Carver scores the first run and she rallies Ashley to keep on running and she slid in for the 2nd run. The Warriors were up 2 to 0.

In the 4th inning.. The Eagles’ have the bases loaded and Grace Wilkerson hits a home run and Savannah Daughtry scores their first run, then Makena Wells comes in for the second run, and Bella Nagy Flew in for the third run. The Eagles took the lead 3 to 2.

The Warriors ended up winning this one 5 to 3. They are now 5-0 and the Eagles fall to 0-2-1

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is happening at C.A. Gray Junior High School.
Body found on Moultrie school campus identified
Shooting graphic
Young boy shot Tuesday night in Albany
Albany Police said it happened about 2:00 a.m.
Man severely injured in over night incident
Police tape was put up near 2nd Street and Walnut Street.
Death investigation underway in Dawson
Contravis Williams, left, and Kimberly Williams, right, were both charged.
2 family members charged after 4-year-old shot in Albany

Latest News

Westover High School Football ahead of 2021 season
High school football in the Good Life City is about to kick off
WALB
Coffee football eyes first trip to Atlanta since 2017
WALB
Clinch County looks to reclaim region in 2021
WALB
Irwin County Indians are striving for a dynasty