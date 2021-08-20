SGA continues winning streak

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) -It was a packed house out at Southwest Georgia Academy today.

The Eagles and Warriors were scoreless in the first three innings.

But the Warriors’ Ella Ashley sparked the game by hitting one to the right field and a Warriors outfielder missed the ball

The Kamryn Carver scores the first run and she rallies Ashley to keep on running and she slid in for the 2nd run. The Warriors were up 2 to 0.

In the 4th inning.. The Eagles’ have the bases loaded and Grace Wilkerson hits a home run and Savannah Daughtry scores their first run, then Makena Wells comes in for the second run, and Bella Nagy Flew in for the third run. The Eagles took the lead 3 to 2.

The Warriors ended up winning this one 5 to 3. They are now 5-0 and the Eagles fall to 0-2-1

