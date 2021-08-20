Ask the Expert
Pastor launches ‘Help for Haiti’ drive for earthquake survivors

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 2,100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake shook the country of Haiti. Over 12,000 are injured. Now, a church in southwest Georgia is working to get supplies to survivors.

They are hosting the “Help For Haiti” drive on Saturday.

Haiti still hasn’t recovered from the last Earthquake to hit them, making it even harder to cope with this one. It is also one of the reasons why Lawrence Knighton, the pastor of St. James Baptist Church, said it was so important to help.

Lawrence Knighton is the pastor of St. James Baptist Church in Baconton. He has ties to the Caribbean country and enlisted his congregation to help.

Lawrence Knighton, is the pastor of St. James Baptist Church in Baconton and enlisted his congregation to help.(WALB)

“So what we’re doing this Saturday is collecting items to send to Haiti whether it’s diapers, sanitary products, soap, shampoo, conditioner whatever you have. Water, there’s a great need for water quite naturally because they don’t have any running water over there right now. Any medical supplies, anything of that nature is what we are collecting for Help for Haiti.”

The event will take place at NOVA Counseling Services on Gillionville Road in Albany, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. James is partnering with Antioch Baptist Church in Miami who has a church based in Haiti. This isn’t the first time Knighton has made it his mission to bring aid to storm victims.

“When they had the bad weather in Texas, Dallas, Houston, the snowstorm was what it was and the power grid went out. Our church collected water and money to send to the United Way of Tarrant County, that helped put people in hotels,” he said.

They show that same type of charity to those close to home as well.

“We’ve done community barbecues, car giveaways for needy families, scholarships. Just a number of things to try and help people in the community,” he explained.

Haiti is thousands of miles and a body of water away from Georgia, with that type of distance it’s potentially easy to look away. Knighton says, he doesn’t see it that way.

“We call ourselves the ‘Matthew 25 Alive Church’. Jesus said when I was hungry you fed me, when I was in need you took care of me, when I was in prison you visited me. We just believe in being the hands and feet of Christ. That’s what it is supposed to be about,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

