Lowndes sheriff announces major drug seizures

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Sherriff Ashley Paulk announced Friday that his deputies have made a recent significant drug bust, taking drugs and drug dealers off the street.

On Wednesday, members of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement team conducted a traffic stop of Dayron Alfonso Cardenas on I-75 southbound at the 9-mile marker for failure to maintain lane. Deputies detected the odor of green marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 81.7 pounds of green marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle, and 362.8 grams of hashish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dayron Cardenas is in the Lowndes County Jail. (Lowndes Co. Sheriff)

Cardenas was arrested and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, where he was booked for failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of schedule I with the intent to distribute.

On Aug. 3, members of the unit conducted a traffic stop on I-75 northbound at the 7-mile marker for following too closely and for failure to maintain lane. During the traffic stop, deputies became suspicious of criminal activity and called certified narcotics canines, the sheriff’s office said.

The dog alerted to a narcotic odor. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, approximately 11.3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine was located concealed in laundry detergent boxes. The meth has a street value of approximately $330,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

The name of the person arrested is being withheld by the sheriff’s office. The driver was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

