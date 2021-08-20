Lee County gets new EV chargers

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Power in partnership with Lee County, are celebrating the launch of the community’s first electric vehicle (EV) chargers. The charging station – located at Oakland Library in Leesburg – is part of a statewide initiative to enable EV adoption and connect communities.

The Lee County fast-chargers are the 51st chargers in the state. Georgia Power is building a network of safe, reliable, and convenient charging infrastructure for an ever-growing market segment of drivers.

Charging sessions require ChargePoint authorization, which is available HERE.

The installation represents the newest technology in EV fast chargers, offering charging speeds up to 125kW – adding 100 miles in 12 minutes – dual dispensers and power-sharing capability.

Georgia Power has installed chargers in several cities across the state including Rome, Columbus, Lavonia, Kingsland, Tifton, Forest Park, Cleveland, and Milledgeville.

Georgia Power is committed to growing the electric vehicle market and is dedicated to providing customers with the resources they need to learn more about the benefits and potential savings of driving electric. Learn more HERE.

